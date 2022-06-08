 
sports
PAK vs WI 2022: Young Abdul Hadi lives his dream while bowling to Babar Azam

Source: Geo Super/PCB Twitter
MULTAN: Young aspiring leg-spinner Abdul Hadi said his dream came true when he was given a chance to bowl to one of the world's best batters in white-ball cricket, Babar Azam.

Speaking to Geo Super after he finished bowling to the national team's batters in the nets, Hadi said he learnt a lot while bowling to the Pakistani skipper.

"I am grateful for receiving the opportunity to bowl to the world's number one batter," Hadi said while sharing his feelings for Azam.

"I learnt a lot while bowling to him. He kept on guiding me throughout. He also told me how to bowl to big batsmen and tackle pressure situations," the young bowler, who represented Southern Punjab in U16, said. 

Hadi shared his future goals and vowed to represent Pakistan at the highest level. "I want to represent Pakistan and become the number spinner in the world," he said.

"My ideal is Shadab Khan. I met him here and he gave me some useful tips. Also, Zahid Mahmood praised my bowling and gave me tips, too," he concluded. 

