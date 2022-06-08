 
world
Wednesday Jun 08 2022
Watch: Bear chases man as he tries taking its picture

Wednesday Jun 08, 2022

Bear tries to attack man. — Screengrab via YouTube/ViralHog
In a horrifying video, a man was seen escaping a bear encounter that had caught him taking its picture in the forest.

According to ViralHog, which published the video on YouTube, the incident took place in Saskatchewan, Canada. 

Curtis Matwishyn was trying to take a picture of the bear when it noticed him and started approaching him.

The man was carrying a bear spray due to which he escaped the encounter with the bear unable to get close to him.

"Normally, I'm used to black bears running away when they're aware of a person but this bear was behaving oddly," Curtis explained.

"It came towards me and followed me even after I stood my ground, shouted, and waved my arms at it," he continued.

He said that he decided to gradually move towards his car without turning his back on the bear. 

"Thankfully, the bear spray worked as designed and sent the bear running away," he said.

The video has more than 35,000 views. 

A viewer said: "Handled that really well dude. Nice calm attitude, and just a little spritz of spray to end the encounter. Nice work."

