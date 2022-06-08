 
world
Wednesday Jun 08 2022
Web Desk

With tomato production to decline in future, there is bad news for ketchup lovers

Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 08, 2022

Fresh tomato sauce.—Unsplash/@klein2
Fresh tomato sauce.—Unsplash/@klein2

A recent study has concluded that climate change will affect the harvesting of tomatoes worldwide, leading to the scarcity of ketchup globally.

The study, published in Nature, was led by researchers at Aarhus University, Denmark. They created a mathematical model to study how global warming may affect tomato production.

The top tomato-producing countries are Italy, China, and California being responsible for two-thirds of global production. All three countries are vulnerable to rising heat.

In the worst-case scenario, the study predicted that the production would be halved between 2050 and 2100.

"Atmospheric CO2 concentration may offset, but not fully compensate, the adverse effects of elevated temperatures," the research said. 

It was also predicted that will drop from 14 million tonnes to less than seven million tonnes.

