 
world
Wednesday Jun 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Dog takes a bullet to save owner's life, dies when taken to hospital

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 08, 2022

The picture shows dog along with owner Vishal Srivastava. — Times of India
  • Dog succumbs to bullet injury that was shot at his owner. 
  • Owner engages in altercation with neighbour over construction issue. 
  • Dog attacks neighbour Vishal and ends up saving his owner's life.

When it comes to loyalty, dogs never hesitate to put themselves in danger to save their owners from harmful situations.

This was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh, India where a dog named Max succumbed to bullet injuries in a bid to save its owner, The Times of India reported.

Vishal Srivastava, who is the dog's owner, engaged in an altercation with his neighbour Anil Verma over a construction issue. 

The neighbour said that the construction would cause a hindrance to the children studying in the school nearby. 

The argument turned into a serious fight when Anil opened fire on Vishal. The dog sensed the danger and attacked Vishal. 

It ended up saving his owner's life by taking the bullet. 

While the animal was rushed to a veterinary hospital, it succumbed to its injuries there. 

