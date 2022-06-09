Mother in India sells baby for Rs550,000 to buy home appliances

Baby sold in Indore for Rs550,000.—Free Press Journal

A 15-day-old infant was sold for Rs550,000 by four women in Indore, India and home alliances were purchased with the money, reported the Free Press Journal.



The sellers of the baby included her biological parents. The child's mother, Shaina Bi was in a live-in relationship with her partner Antar Singh.

When Bi found she was pregnant, Singh suspected it was not his child and asked her to abort it. When she said it was too late, he asked her to strike a deal to sell the baby after delivery.

The 23-year-old was arrested along with three other women. The buyer of the baby boy, Leena Singh, was also booked.

The accused allegedly bought a refrigerator, an LED television set, washing machine, and other appliances.

Police have confiscated all the items from the suspects.

The buyer had previously lost her twins and decided to buy Bi's baby through a middleman.

While the mother was arrested, two accused are still at large.