 
pakistan
Thursday Jun 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Imran Khan shares his views on recently unveiled Pakistan Economic Survey

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 09, 2022

PTI Chairman Imran Khan speaking during a press conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022. — Screengrab via YouTube/ Geo News Live
PTI Chairman Imran Khan speaking during a press conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022. — Screengrab via YouTube/ Geo News Live

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan is speaking to the press Thursday to share his views on the recently unveiled Pakistani Economic Survey for the fiscal year 2021-2022.

Earlier today, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail had unveiled the Pakistani Economic Survey, a day before announcing the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23. 

The coalition government reflected upon the performance of the economy for the outgoing fiscal year noting that the country witnessed a growth of 6% against the envisaged target of 4.8%.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan told the people that Pakistan was unable to produce electricity as it imports coal and LNG. He also claimed that the incumbent government was not giving the coal and LNG to the projects that they had set up in their previous governments.

The former prime minister claimed that the current power generation projects have been operating at 25% capacity. He added that they have not gone at full capacity because the country does not have the money to import the coal, adding that loadshedding in the country is also there because of this reason. 

Details to follow... 

More From Pakistan:

Female PTI MNAs, party members protest outside Parliament House

Female PTI MNAs, party members protest outside Parliament House
'Aamir and Dania did not get divorced,' claims Dania Shah's mother

'Aamir and Dania did not get divorced,' claims Dania Shah's mother
CM Balochistan awards Rs500,000 to Quetta tanker driver for bravery

CM Balochistan awards Rs500,000 to Quetta tanker driver for bravery

The career of televangelist and politician Aamir Liaquat Hussain

The career of televangelist and politician Aamir Liaquat Hussain
Aamir Liaquat's sudden death leaves politicians, celebrities in shock

Aamir Liaquat's sudden death leaves politicians, celebrities in shock
Popular TV host and politician Aamir Liaquat is no more

Popular TV host and politician Aamir Liaquat is no more
Ex-bureaucrat Ahad Khan Cheema appointed PM's adviser on establishment

Ex-bureaucrat Ahad Khan Cheema appointed PM's adviser on establishment
PM calls for collective efforts to end power outages

PM calls for collective efforts to end power outages
Long march: PHC grants transit bail to KP CM Mahmood Khan till July 2

Long march: PHC grants transit bail to KP CM Mahmood Khan till July 2
Swedish woman allegedly raped by guard in Islamabad

Swedish woman allegedly raped by guard in Islamabad
In pictures: Pink 'soul refresher' unites wilting Pakistanis and Indians

In pictures: Pink 'soul refresher' unites wilting Pakistanis and Indians
Budget 2022-23: NEC sets 5% GDP growth rate target for next fiscal year

Budget 2022-23: NEC sets 5% GDP growth rate target for next fiscal year

Latest

view all