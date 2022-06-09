Imran Khan shares his views on recently unveiled Pakistan Economic Survey

PTI Chairman Imran Khan speaking during a press conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022. — Screengrab via YouTube/ Geo News Live

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan is speaking to the press Thursday to share his views on the recently unveiled Pakistani Economic Survey for the fiscal year 2021-2022.

Earlier today, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail had unveiled the Pakistani Economic Survey, a day before announcing the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.

The coalition government reflected upon the performance of the economy for the outgoing fiscal year noting that the country witnessed a growth of 6% against the envisaged target of 4.8%.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan told the people that Pakistan was unable to produce electricity as it imports coal and LNG. He also claimed that the incumbent government was not giving the coal and LNG to the projects that they had set up in their previous governments.



The former prime minister claimed that the current power generation projects have been operating at 25% capacity. He added that they have not gone at full capacity because the country does not have the money to import the coal, adding that loadshedding in the country is also there because of this reason.



Details to follow...