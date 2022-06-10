 
entertainment
Friday Jun 10 2022
Kris Jenner, million others react as Justin Bieber extols Kanye West

Friday Jun 10, 2022

Justin Bieber on Wednesday showered praises on Kanye West as he wished the rapper on his birthday.

More than one million people including Kanye's former mother-in-law Kris Jenner liked the Canadian singer's tribute to Kanye West on social media.

Sharing a picture of Kanye on Instagram, Justin Bieber wrote, "Happy birthday Kanye West. Your art has moved me in ways none else has.Your style and tase has helped shape the artist I am today. Thank you for inspiring me to be confident in the things I want to create.Thank you for your public adoration for Jesus and what he means to you.No one will ever know how it feels to be Kanye West, the barriers you have broken as a black man in multiple industries that I'll never understand, the struggles and pressures of being the leader that you are.But you are a leader among leaders and I am honored to know you and call you a friend."

Kanye West went silent on social media after his incessant attacks on Pete Davidson, the SNL comedian his former wife Kim Kardashian has been dating after divorcing him.

Kim and her sisters did not wish Kanye on his birthday this year.

