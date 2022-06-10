 
pakistan
Friday Jun 10 2022
By
Benazir Shah
,
Khawaja Burhan Uddin
,
Muhammad Wajeeh
,
Usman Ghani

Explainer: Overseas Pakistanis' voting rights and its hurdles

By
Benazir Shah
,
Khawaja Burhan Uddin
,
Muhammad Wajeeh
,
Usman Ghani

Friday Jun 10, 2022

The voting rights of overseas Pakistanis has become a controversial political issue, but finally, in 2021, the PTI government gave them the right to vote.

However, when the new government was formed, it reversed the law and asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to run more tests and provide recommendations to Parliament.

But a lot of confusion remains and it is unclear as to when the overseas Pakistanis will be able to vote in a general election.

To understand this conundrum, we spoke to experts who told us about the hurdles and looked at what the Opposition and coalition parties have been saying.

More From Pakistan:

Long march: Imran Khan caused disorder in capital, police tell SC

Long march: Imran Khan caused disorder in capital, police tell SC
LHC directs police to stop harassing Dua Zahra's mother-in-law

LHC directs police to stop harassing Dua Zahra's mother-in-law
'Azadi March': Lahore’s ATC grants interim bail to 13 PTI leaders

'Azadi March': Lahore’s ATC grants interim bail to 13 PTI leaders
Karachi business community agrees to close markets at 8pm

Karachi business community agrees to close markets at 8pm
Coalition govt leaders show confidence in PM Shehbaz ahead of budget 2022-23

Coalition govt leaders show confidence in PM Shehbaz ahead of budget 2022-23
Deadlock over Aamir Liaquat's funeral continues

Deadlock over Aamir Liaquat's funeral continues
All eyes on budget 2022-23 as Pakistan struggles to revive economy

All eyes on budget 2022-23 as Pakistan struggles to revive economy
Watch: Dania Shah releases video message following Aamir Liaquat's death

Watch: Dania Shah releases video message following Aamir Liaquat's death
Female PTI MNAs, party members protest outside Parliament House

Female PTI MNAs, party members protest outside Parliament House
'Aamir and Dania did not get divorced,' claims Dania Shah's mother

'Aamir and Dania did not get divorced,' claims Dania Shah's mother
CM Balochistan awards Rs500,000 to Quetta tanker driver for bravery

CM Balochistan awards Rs500,000 to Quetta tanker driver for bravery

Joint Parliament sitting passes election, NAB bills returned by President Alvi

Joint Parliament sitting passes election, NAB bills returned by President Alvi

Latest

view all