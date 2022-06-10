Explainer: Overseas Pakistanis' voting rights and its hurdles

The voting rights of overseas Pakistanis has become a controversial political issue, but finally, in 2021, the PTI government gave them the right to vote.

However, when the new government was formed, it reversed the law and asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to run more tests and provide recommendations to Parliament.

But a lot of confusion remains and it is unclear as to when the overseas Pakistanis will be able to vote in a general election.

To understand this conundrum, we spoke to experts who told us about the hurdles and looked at what the Opposition and coalition parties have been saying.