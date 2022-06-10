PAK vs WI: FIR likely to be filed against fan who entered ground

MULTAN: A fan, identified as Mohammad Waqas, was taken to a local police station after he ran onto the ground, breaching security protocols, during the second Pakistan vs West Indies ODI here at Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday.



According to the sources, a first information report (FIR) is likely to be filed against Waqas who was first interrogated by the local SHO for more than an hour.

Later on, he was taken to the police station in a police van.

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official told Geo Super that neither the board nor the International Cricket Council (ICC) has any law to deal with this case. However, local authorities are directed to look into the matter.

Waqas ran onto the pitch where he saluted Shadab Khan and hugged him. On his way back, the fan demonstrated his excitement by performing a stunt.

Following that, he was taken into custody near the boundary rope and was kept in a separate room for interrogation.