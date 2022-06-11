Pak vs WI: Shahid Afridi felicitates Pakistan team on winning ODI series

Former captain Shahid Afridi. Photo— Facebook

Former captain Shahid Afridi congratulated the Pakistan cricket team on winning the One Day International (ODI) series against West Indies.

Pakistan beat West Indies a day earlier in the second ODI at Multan by a heavy margin of 120 runs and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Following the win, the former cricket star took to Twitter and congratulated the cricket team for their outstanding performance against West Indies.

Afridi appreciated the in-form captain Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq for scoring more than 50 runs six consecutive times.

In the first ODI against West Indies, Pakistani skipper Babar Azam broke the record of former Indian skipper Virat Kohli to become the fastest to score 1,000 runs in the 50-over format as a captain.



The former captain also hailed the fielding of the cricket team and praised the bowling skills of fast bowler Wasim Junior and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz.