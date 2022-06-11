 
sports
Saturday Jun 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Pak vs WI: Shahid Afridi felicitates Pakistan team on winning ODI series

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 11, 2022

Former captain Shahid Afridi. Photo— Facebook
Former captain Shahid Afridi. Photo— Facebook

Former captain Shahid Afridi congratulated the Pakistan cricket team on winning the One Day International (ODI) series against West Indies.

Pakistan beat West Indies a day earlier in the second ODI at Multan by a heavy margin of 120 runs and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Following the win, the former cricket star took to Twitter and congratulated the cricket team for their outstanding performance against West Indies.

Afridi appreciated the in-form captain Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq for scoring more than 50 runs six consecutive times.

In the first ODI against West Indies, Pakistani skipper Babar Azam broke the record of former Indian skipper Virat Kohli to become the fastest to score 1,000 runs in the 50-over format as a captain.

The former captain also hailed the fielding of the cricket team and praised the bowling skills of fast bowler Wasim Junior and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz.

More From Sports:

PAK vs WI: FIR likely to be filed against fan who entered ground

PAK vs WI: FIR likely to be filed against fan who entered ground
Pak vs WI: Nawaz picks four as Pakistan beat West Indies to seal ODI series

Pak vs WI: Nawaz picks four as Pakistan beat West Indies to seal ODI series
COVID-19 rules New Zealand skipper Williamson out of second England Test

COVID-19 rules New Zealand skipper Williamson out of second England Test
Pacer Mohammad Hasnain cleared to bowl again after remodelling action

Pacer Mohammad Hasnain cleared to bowl again after remodelling action
Watch 'superman' Shadab Khan's flying catch

Watch 'superman' Shadab Khan's flying catch

Babar Azam overtakes Virat Kohli to become fastest skipper to 1,000 ODI runs

Babar Azam overtakes Virat Kohli to become fastest skipper to 1,000 ODI runs
Former cricket coach wins claim against Yorkshire after racism row

Former cricket coach wins claim against Yorkshire after racism row
At trophy unveiling ceremony, Pakistan’s football captain regrets not being part of World Cup

At trophy unveiling ceremony, Pakistan’s football captain regrets not being part of World Cup
PAK vs WI 2022: Young Abdul Hadi lives his dream while bowling to Babar Azam

PAK vs WI 2022: Young Abdul Hadi lives his dream while bowling to Babar Azam
Virat Kohli becomes world's most-followed cricketer on Instagram

Virat Kohli becomes world's most-followed cricketer on Instagram
Pak vs WI: Babar Azam guides Pakistan to five-wicket victory over West Indies in first ODI

Pak vs WI: Babar Azam guides Pakistan to five-wicket victory over West Indies in first ODI
PAK vs WI 2022: Mohammad Rizwan cleans ground after training, sends message to Multan

PAK vs WI 2022: Mohammad Rizwan cleans ground after training, sends message to Multan

Latest

view all