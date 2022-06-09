 
Thursday Jun 09 2022
M Muzamil Asif

Babar Azam overtakes Virat Kohli to become fastest skipper to 1,000 ODI runs

M Muzamil Asif

Thursday Jun 09, 2022

Pakistan captain Babar Azam plays a shot during his side's match against West Indies in Multan. — PCB 

MULTAN: Pakistani skipper Babar Azam added another feather to his cap by surpassing former Indian skipper Virat Kohli to become the fastest to score 1,000 runs in the 50-over format as a captain.

Babar, who led Pakistan from the front in the opening ODI of three-match series against West Indies here on Wednesday, reached 1,000 runs after he scored a dominant century. The number one ODI batter in the world took just 13 innings to achieve the feat.

Previously, Kohli scored 1,000 runs as captain in his 17th innings followed by South African batter AB De Villiers (20 matches) and New Zealand's Kane Williamson (22 matches).

Also, Babar has now become the only batter to score three consecutive ODI centuries twice. Earlier, he achieved this feat during a match against West Indies in 2016 whereas this time, he made this record against West Indies followed by two 100s in the second and third home ODI back in April this year.

It must be noted here that Babar currently holds the number one position in ICC batters' rankings for T20Is and ODIs. 

