Saturday Jun 11 2022
Two people rescued after they fall into chocolate tank

Saturday Jun 11, 2022

Chocolate bars.—Unsplash/@tetiana_bykovets
Two people from Pennsylvania, United States, who fell into a tank full of chocolate on Thursday at an M&M and Mars factory were rescued, reported Fox13.

While for some people, dipping in chocolate would be a dream, it was not fun for these people. The chocolate tank was fortunately not very deep and reportedly waist-high. 

About 24 people from emergency crews arrived on the scene and tried to cut out a hole at the bottom of the tank. However, the victims were able to pull themselves out. 

The dispatchers reported that no one was hurt in the accident. 

