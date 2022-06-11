Two people rescued after they fall into chocolate tank

Chocolate bars.—Unsplash/@tetiana_bykovets

Two people from Pennsylvania, United States, who fell into a tank full of chocolate on Thursday at an M&M and Mars factory were rescued, reported Fox13.

While for some people, dipping in chocolate would be a dream, it was not fun for these people. The chocolate tank was fortunately not very deep and reportedly waist-high.

About 24 people from emergency crews arrived on the scene and tried to cut out a hole at the bottom of the tank. However, the victims were able to pull themselves out.

The dispatchers reported that no one was hurt in the accident.