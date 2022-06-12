 
sports
Sunday Jun 12 2022
By
M Muzamil Asif

Pak vs WI: FIR registered against cricket fan for entering ground mid-match

By
M Muzamil Asif

Sunday Jun 12, 2022

MULTAN: The police on Sunday registered an FIR against Mohammad Waqas Ashraf, a cricket fan, who ran into the Multan Cricket Stadium during the second ODI between Pakistan and West Indies on Friday.

The case was registered at the Makhdum Rashid police station on behalf of the state through a police officer. 

“A man swiftly entered the ground from under the fence near gate number 3, saluted and hugged a cricketer (Shadab Khan) after reaching the batting crease,” the FIR read.

The police said the man committed a cognisable offence and a case has been registered against him under sections 188 and 452 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

As per the FIR, Waqas managed to flee the scene by taking advantage of the rush. Later on, he was arrested and taken to a police station, where his FIR was registered.

However, video footage from the match clearly shows that Waqas was caught on the spot by the police.

As per Section 188, one can be jailed for a maximum of six months for such an offence, while under section 452, the suspect faces imprisonment up to a maximum of seven years alongside a fine.

