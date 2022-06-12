 
How Queen came to be known as 'Lilibet'?: Read Inside

Queen Elizabeth IIwas fondly referred to as Lilibet by senior royal family members.

The monarch, who struggled to pronounce her name back in childhood, started calling herself by the moniker, thereby inspiring her grandparents to call her by the same name.

She would often sign off letters with the shortened version of Elizabeth, including in a thank you note addressed to her grandmother Queen Mary, the Daily Star reports.

It reads: "Darling Granny. Thank you very much for the lovely doll's house. I do love it, and I have unpacked the dining room and the hall. Love from Lilibet xxx."

Her father, George VI also said: "Lilibet is my pride. Margaret is my joy."

Queen was later called Lilibet by husband Prince Philip. Upon his death, the monarch left a note on his coffin, signing it off with her nickname.

Ever since the death of her parents and husband, nobody in the royal family refers to her as Lilibet.

