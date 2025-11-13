FX swings axe on this hit comedy show

'English Teacher' gets axed after two seasons on FX

After two seasons, FX has cancelled English Teacher, a comedy series starring Brian Jordan Alvarez as Evan Marquez.



The network did not give any specific reason for its decision. But it's worth noting that the series lead, who also served as the show's creator, was previously accused of sexual assault by his ex-friend Jon Ebeling.

What is notable is that these allegations were levelled at Brian before FX decided to renew the show for a second season, signalling that they had no impact on the series' fate.

"We reviewed the allegations presented to us by another media outlet prior to the show’s launch. Mr. Ebeling never reached out to us with any concerns. We will have no further comment at this time," the network's rep said after New York Magazine shed light on Jon's claims in 2024.

Meanwhile, in the series, Brian's character Evan juggles many hats. He is a gay man dealing with his often messy personal relationships. Then, a teacher at a high school in Austin must sift through numerous challenges, including demanding parents, overreliant students, and campus politics.

It is pertinent to mention that English Teacher first premiered on FX in September 2024 and received favourable reviews overall.