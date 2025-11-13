Blake Lively achieves yet another upper hand in Justin Baldoni case

Blake Lively scores major achievement in Justin Baldoni case

Blake Lively just gained another victory over Justin Baldoni.

This week a defamation suit filed against her was thrown out of court, which was filed in Texas this past February by the public relations firm Street Relations Inc. and its owner Jed Wallace.

Lively had named Wallace and his company in her legal complaint filed last year in connection with production of her movie, It Ends with Us.

The lawsuit, which was initially filed in the Lone Star state, was subsequently dismissed as result of a lack of personal jurisdiction, as it was unclear if Texas was the proper venue.

Currently neither Blake Lively nor Justin Baldoni have commented on the situation.

However, a rep for Lively told TMZ that the latest development clears the path for the actress and her team to present a strong case when it arrives in court next spring.

“With this decision, all of the retaliatory lawsuits filed against Blake Lively by Justin Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios and their crisis communications and digital teams have been dismissed,” the Gossip Girl actress’s rep said.

“Ms. Lively will have her day in court on her claims at the March trial in New York,” they added.

It is pertinent to mention that Blake Lively claimed the Five Feet Apart star had sexually harassed her while making It Ends with Us, which was a surprise hit when it arrived in theaters in August last year.

Justin Baldoni denied all allegations and even filed a countersuit against the A Simple Favor star and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.