Bobby Bones returns 'DWTS' trophy after being slighted by Tom Bergeron

Bobby Bones revealed that he returned his Dancing With the Stars trophy to ABC as he addressed criticism of his victory from the show's former host, Tom Bergeron.

In a TikTok posted on Wednesday, November 12, the 45-year-old radio personality shared that he no longer has his Mirrorball trophy from his 2018 win on DWTS.

Bobby told her followers that he was "really hurt" by comments that Tom made to Parade earlier this week.

Recently, the former host of a dancing show told the publication that he felt "shocked" by Bobby's 2018 victory.

“Bobby Bones was the first time I kind of — it was like ouch," said Tom.

In response, Bobby said, “I try not to get my feelings hurt, especially about stuff like this, but this was hurtful."

“And not because of what was said, but really who said it," he added.

The professional dancer then asked his followers what he was supposed to do in his situation, stating, "I didn't even wanna be on the show. I had no intention of being on Dancing with the Stars."

"I was working on a different show at the network, they asked me to go on the show to promote. Am I supposed to not show up and work hard?” Am I supposed to not give it freaking everything that I have? Am I supposed to, like, throw it and not win?” he asked.

“Like, it’s crazy the amount of hate I get, even from people I respect like Tom Bergeron” and Julianne Hough, one of the show’s new hosts," added Bobby.