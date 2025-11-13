How Kylie Jenner helped Khloe Kardashian rebuild after Tristan Thompson's betrayal

Khloé Kardashian revealed that her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, helped her get over her ex Tristan Thompson's infidelity.

During the latest episode of her podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, the 41-year-old reality star got candid about how her sister supported her when news broke that her ex, Tristan, had fathered a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols.

"Kylie is really one of the main reasons why I felt so safe and comfortable having Tatum," admitted Khloé, who shares two kids with ex Tristan, daughter True, 7, and son Tatum, 3.

"Because Kylie was like, 'Come on! Aire is six months older than Tatum," said the podcast host. For those unversed, Kylie welcomed son Aire in February 2022 with ex Travis Scott.

"And when I was like crying and like, 'Why is this happening? I can't believe it's happening a second time!'" Khloe further said.

"You were like, 'But God makes no mistakes, and this was supposed to happen. And now our sons get to grow up together. And we [have] Stormi and True, and now we have Tatum and Aire,' " continued the Kardashians star. "And you were so right!"

"God! That's it," added Khloe. "It's crazy. It really is crazy."

It is pertinent to mention that Khloe and Tristan parted ways in February 2019, 10 months after the NBA star was caught cheating.