Meghan Markle reveals Archie and Lilibet sibling bond

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle recently opened up about her children son Archie and daughter Lilibet adorable bonding relationship.



Prince Harry’s wife shared insight into her children’s adorable bond with a glimpse into her family life in a rare interview with Ellen DeGeneres in November last year.

When the Duchess was asked about her son Archie whether he was a good big brother.

Commenting on it, Meghan said, “He loves being a big brother!."

She went on to say, "Someone told H (Harry) and I that when you have one kid it's a hobby, and two children is parenting.

“Suddenly we realised, oh right, everyone talks about what it's like for the second child, but no one talks about the adjustment for the first child when the second one comes along.”

“So I think they have that moment of, 'Oh, this is fun...oh, this is how it is now'."