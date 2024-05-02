Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to ditch ‘traditions' for Nigerians

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will leave behind Royal protocol with their trip to Nigeria this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are set to visit the African land later this month to celebrate Invictus Games, are hoping to show a laid back side of themselves to the locals.

PR expert Mayah Riaz tells The Mirror: "Undoubtedly there will be all eyes on Harry and Meghan as they take their trip to Nigeria. However, this will be different to a traditional royal trip and they will want it to be so."

She suggested: "There will be no press on the plane with them nor will they be greeted with welcoming ceremonies such as military honours or flag-raising ceremonies, which are often usual with royal visits. Where it may be similar to a royal visit will be the press following the couple around on public appearances at events and ceremonies including seeing coverage of them interacting with the public.

"As Harry and Meghan have an active interest in philanthropy and highlight important causes, we may see them visit charities, schools or other institutions working towards social causes."

The PR expert added: "Meghan won't necessarily be dressing to any royal dress code. Her outfits will be carefully planned in advanced and fit to her style.

"We can expect the outfits she wears to sell out but there will be no official protocol for her to follow. Harry will be dressed down wearing a casual look and not be in a suit for the duration of his trip.