Inside Britney Spears' long-distance efforts to warm up cold bond with sons

Britney Spears’ has been trying to reconnect with her sons since they moved to Hawaii with their father Kevin Federline, an insider has revealed.



The Toxic singer’s efforts have not gone in vain though, as her boys, Sean Preston and Jayden, do occasionally “respond” to her, reported Us Weekly.

Sharing insights into their relationship, the source revealed, “The boys can be cold, but they respond occasionally,” adding that the popstar reaches out to them “at least once a month.”

“Sean Preston and Jayden are at the age where they’re busy with school, friends and trying to adjust to their new life,” the tipster continued.

“[Plus] they haven’t had a bond with their mom since they were very young.”

Another source claimed that the Princess of Pop “wanting to see” her sons is “a topic of daily conversation” since she “misses her kids immensely.”

Spears has been trying to build a better relationship with her sons with Federline’s lawyer, Mark Vincent, agreeing that the singer and the boys are communicating better now than they were before they moved to Hawaii.

“I do think it’s a positive sign,” he told the publication.