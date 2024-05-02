Prince Harry ‘soul' in US as Meghan Markle snubs UK trip

Prince Harry will reportedly feel lonely without Meghan Markle upon his upcoming UK visit.

The Duke of Sussex, who is all set to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Invictus Games in the UK this month, would attend the service without beloved wife Meghan Markle.

Speaking to GB News, Mail on Sunday's Royal Editor, Charlotte Griffiths said: "It's a really important part of Harry's soul, and the kind of thing he'd want his wife, maybe even his kids by his side for."

She continued: "Meghan is leaving him there alone, and I just think he's going to cast a really lonely portrait of a man without his friends around him, without his family and without senior members of the Royal Family. And no wife there with him as well."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.