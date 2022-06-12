 
pakistan
Sunday Jun 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Budget 2022-23 represents ‘significant improvement’ in several ways, says PM Shehbaz

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 12, 2022

PM Shehbaz Sharif delivers speech during an NA session. — Reuters/File
PM Shehbaz Sharif delivers speech during an NA session. — Reuters/File

  • PM Shehbaz Sharif says new federal budget provided more educational opportunities for youth.
  • Says it also provided targeted subsidies for financially weaker people.
  • Says it has taxed non-productive assets of the rich.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says that the federal budget for next fiscal year 2022-23 represents a significant improvement in several ways.

In a tweet today (Sunday), he said it has provided more educational opportunities for our youth, particularly from Balochistan and targeted subsidies for financially weaker people.

The PM said that more importantly, it has taxed non-productive assets of the rich.

Related items

PTI rejects 'unimaginative, purana Pakistan budget'

The coalition government unveiled the “toughest” federal budget for the next fiscal year 2022-23 with an outlay of Rs9.5 trillion as it seeks to fulfil the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) conditions, but PTI, the main Opposition party, has rejected the finance bill and called it an "unimaginative, Purana Pakistan budget".

The federal government unveiled the budget amid strict conditions laid forth by the IMF for the revival of the $6 billion loan programme stalled for months over policy breaches.

Read more: PTI rejects 'unimaginative, purana Pakistan budget'

In a statement, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that his party rejects the "anti people and anti-business budget presented" by the "imported government".

"Budget is based on unrealistic assumptions on inflation (11.5%) and economic growth (5%). Today's SPI of 24% indicates that inflation will be between 25/30% which on the one hand will destroy the common man," predicted the former prime minister.

The PTI chairman said that the "retard economic growth" will also hit Pakistan "due to high-interest rates".

"All our progressive tax reforms and pro-poor programmes such as Sehat card, Kamyab Pakistan are being shelved. It is an unimaginative, Purana Pakistan budget creating more burdens and misery for the nation," said Imran Khan.

More From Pakistan:

Over 500 vehicles gutted in deadly Karachi fire

Over 500 vehicles gutted in deadly Karachi fire
Swat forest fires rage on, settlements at risk in Marghuzar

Swat forest fires rage on, settlements at risk in Marghuzar
Fawad taunts Marriyum Aurangzeb for playing Candy Crush 'all the time'

Fawad taunts Marriyum Aurangzeb for playing Candy Crush 'all the time'
Soldier martyred in crossfire with terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

Soldier martyred in crossfire with terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR
Train gang rape: Suspects also filmed victim, investigation officer tells court

Train gang rape: Suspects also filmed victim, investigation officer tells court
NA to hold debate on BJP leaders' blasphemous remarks against Prophet (PBUH)

NA to hold debate on BJP leaders' blasphemous remarks against Prophet (PBUH)
IMF unhappy over non-implementation of its income tax proposals: Miftah Ismail

IMF unhappy over non-implementation of its income tax proposals: Miftah Ismail
Pak vs WI: Authorities yet to register FIR against fan who ran into ground, say sources

Pak vs WI: Authorities yet to register FIR against fan who ran into ground, say sources
'Powerful quarters are disturbed due to ongoing crisis,' says Imran Khan

'Powerful quarters are disturbed due to ongoing crisis,' says Imran Khan

Pakistan condemns brutal treatment of Muslims protesting in India

Pakistan condemns brutal treatment of Muslims protesting in India
No hurdles should be placed if Pervez Musharraf wants to return to Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

No hurdles should be placed if Pervez Musharraf wants to return to Pakistan: Khawaja Asif
High-level PPP huddle seeks parliament's role in countering terrorism

High-level PPP huddle seeks parliament's role in countering terrorism

Latest

view all