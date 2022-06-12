 
Sunday Jun 12 2022
Royal expert makes new revelations about Prince Harry and William’s feud

Sunday Jun 12, 2022

Prince William, brother Harry’s feud is still ongoing: royal experts

Duke of Cambridge Prince William is still deeply upset and feels let down by the fall out with his younger brother Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, his close friend has claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from the royal duties in 2020 and settled in California with their children Archie and Lilibet, however, they have made a series of allegations about the royal life since quitting.

The future king’s friend told The Times, “He’s still deeply upset about it and feels let down, but he’s moved on."

Meghan and Harry visited UK to attend the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Queen Elizabeth earlier this month, but they were not pictured together with William and Kate.

Royal experts believe that William and Harry’s feud is still ongoing.

The brothers were pictured together last year for the unveiling of their mother Princess Diana‘s statue at Kensington Palace.

