 
entertainment
Monday Jun 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix announces second season of 'Squid Game'

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 13, 2022

Netflix announces second season of Squid Game

Global megahit "Squid Game" will return for a second season, Netflix Inc announced on Sunday, offering a few hints about what is to come in the dark Korean drama.

"Squid Game" became Netflix's most-watched series when it was released in September 2021. The show tells the story of cash-strapped contestants who play childhood games for a chance of life-changing sums of money. It inspired countless memes and Halloween costumes and kickstarted sales of green tracksuits.

Writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk teased a few details about the show's second season in a letter released by Netflix.

Characters Gi-hun and The Front Man will return, he said, and "the man in the suit with ddakji might be back."

"You'll also be introduced to Young-hee's boyfriend," he added.

Young-hee is a motion-sensing animatronic doll featured in one of the games.

Netflix did not say when the new season would be released.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez to help Latina entrepreneurs after remarks against Latin singer Shakira

Jennifer Lopez to help Latina entrepreneurs after remarks against Latin singer Shakira
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘excluded’ from Queen’s Jubilee events

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘excluded’ from Queen’s Jubilee events
John Cena fulfils a Ukrainian war refugee's dream of meeting him: See here

John Cena fulfils a Ukrainian war refugee's dream of meeting him: See here
Val Kilmer on reuniting with Tom Cruise for 'Top Gun': 'Like no time passed'

Val Kilmer on reuniting with Tom Cruise for 'Top Gun': 'Like no time passed'
Taylor Swift appears to pay tribute to Blake Lively at Tribeca Film Festival

Taylor Swift appears to pay tribute to Blake Lively at Tribeca Film Festival
Disgraced Prince Andrew's bombshell new demand from Queen revealed

Disgraced Prince Andrew's bombshell new demand from Queen revealed
Prince William and Harry’s feud has ‘no end in sight’, claims insider

Prince William and Harry’s feud has ‘no end in sight’, claims insider
Queen to remain on throne until 2024?

Queen to remain on throne until 2024?
Newlyweds Britney Spears, Sam Asghari enjoy Rolls Royce ride post lavish nuptial: 'Just Married'

Newlyweds Britney Spears, Sam Asghari enjoy Rolls Royce ride post lavish nuptial: 'Just Married'
Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun’ co-star Anthony Edwards gives THIS reaction to ‘Maverick’ sequel

Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun’ co-star Anthony Edwards gives THIS reaction to ‘Maverick’ sequel

Johnny Depp's THIS picture reflects his personality

Johnny Depp's THIS picture reflects his personality
Queen to become world's longest-reigning monarch in 2024 by surpassing Louis XIV of France

Queen to become world's longest-reigning monarch in 2024 by surpassing Louis XIV of France

Latest

view all