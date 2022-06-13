 
pakistan
Monday Jun 13 2022
Web Desk

How high was Pakistan's chai bill this last year?

Web Desk

Monday Jun 13, 2022

A cup of tea and plate of biscuits seen in the picture. — Reuters/File
  • Pakistan spent most on importing towels, garments and winter wear in fiscal year 2021-22.
  • Imported medicines worth Rs6 trillion in outgoing FY.
  • Imported over 4.1m cycles, over 4.4m motorcycles, 4.3m cars and 75,000 rickshaws.

KARACHI: Pakistanis just can't get enough of chai.

In fiscal year 2021-22, the nation consumed tea worth Rs83.88 billion.

The federal budget document for the outgoing fiscal year showed that Pakistan imported Rs13 billion worth of more tea than the last fiscal year. In fiscal year 2020-21, Rs70.82 billion was spent on the import of tea, NNI reported.

Meanwhile, over 4.1 million cycles, 4.4 million motorcycles, 4.3 million cars and 75,000 rickshaws and medicines worth over Rs6 trillion were imported in fiscal year 2021-22.

Towels, garments and winter wear were the items on which Pakistan spent the most in fiscal year 2021-22.

