On camera: Thrill-seekers dance on top of moving train

Some people are seen running and dancing on top of a moving train. — twitter/@GooseyMane

A group of people was seen running on top of a speeding train while it reportedly crossed the Williamsburg Bridge into Brooklyn, US, in a video clip published on Twitter.

At least eight people are seen sprinting and skipping over the subway car, while some carefully sit on the roof, avoiding the thrill and the risk of running.

It seems that the videos have been captured from high-rise buildings. It is difficult to identify the people due to the distance from the camera.

The videos have shocked and amused social media users. Thousands of people have viewed the clip and commented on it.

The New York Post reported that the New York Police Department (NYPD) said that the suspects could be charged with trespassing.

A police offer told the New York Post “We do not recommend that people ride on top of the subway train.”



People left many comments on the video. A user responded with another angle of the incident.



