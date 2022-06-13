 
world
Monday Jun 13 2022
By
Web Desk

On camera: Thrill-seekers dance on top of moving train

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 13, 2022

Some people are seen running and dancing on top of a moving train. — twitter/@GooseyMane
Some people are seen running and dancing on top of a moving train. — twitter/@GooseyMane

A group of people was seen running on top of a speeding train while it reportedly crossed the Williamsburg Bridge into Brooklyn, US, in a video clip published on Twitter.

At least eight people are seen sprinting and skipping over the subway car, while some carefully sit on the roof, avoiding the thrill and the risk of running.

It seems that the videos have been captured from high-rise buildings. It is difficult to identify the people due to the distance from the camera.

The videos have shocked and amused social media users. Thousands of people have viewed the clip and commented on it.

The New York Post reported that the New York Police Department (NYPD) said that the suspects could be charged with trespassing. 

A police offer told the New York Post “We do not recommend that people ride on top of the subway train.”

People left many comments on the video. A user responded with another angle of the incident.

Related items


More From World:

Canada PM Trudeau tests positive for COVID after Americas summit

Canada PM Trudeau tests positive for COVID after Americas summit
Watch: Female Muslim activist's house illegally demolished amid protests in India

Watch: Female Muslim activist's house illegally demolished amid protests in India
Teenager kills himself for being mocked by cousins over losing PUBG game

Teenager kills himself for being mocked by cousins over losing PUBG game
In a first, Canada considers printing warning messages on separate cigarettes

In a first, Canada considers printing warning messages on separate cigarettes

Delhi Police detain students rallying for Afreen Fatima

Delhi Police detain students rallying for Afreen Fatima
Indian Muslim groups urge followers to shun protests over anti-Islam comments

Indian Muslim groups urge followers to shun protests over anti-Islam comments
Elephant kills woman, then returns to her funeral and tramples corpse again

Elephant kills woman, then returns to her funeral and tramples corpse again
Online insults made punishable by jail time in Japan

Online insults made punishable by jail time in Japan
Nuclear arms expected to grow over coming decade: SIPRI

Nuclear arms expected to grow over coming decade: SIPRI
Video: Homes of Indian Muslims protesting blasphemous remarks being demolished

Video: Homes of Indian Muslims protesting blasphemous remarks being demolished
Russia opens affordable 'McDonald's' outlets with different name, logo

Russia opens affordable 'McDonald's' outlets with different name, logo

Life goes on as Ukraine army holds war weddings

Life goes on as Ukraine army holds war weddings

Latest

view all