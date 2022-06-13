Teenager kills himself for being mocked by cousins over losing PUBG game

The picture shows a person playing PUBG on a mobile phone. — AFP/File

Teenager takes his life by hanging himself from ceiling fan.



Boy gets more upset when his father forbids him from playing games after cousins mocked him.

Incident takes place on Saturday.

A young boy allegedly killed himself after his cousins mocked him for losing a game of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG).

The 15-year-old boy, who hailed from India's Andhra Pradesh, lost his life after being teased by his cousins for losing a game, reported India Today.

The incident took place on Saturday. The police said that the teenager was playing the game with his cousins when they started mocking him. To this, his father asked him not to play the game which made the boy more upset.

Later, the boy slept alone in his room and killed himself by hanging himself from the ceiling fan.

Earlier this month, another boy allegedly killed his mother when she forbade him to play PUBG. The police said that the boy hid the body for two days in a room.