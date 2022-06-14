 
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 14 2022
Web Desk

In maiden official visit to Iran, FM Bilawal Bhutto reaches Tehran

Tuesday Jun 14, 2022

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto lands in Tehran. — Radio Pakistan
  • FM Bilawal will exchange views with his Iranian counterpart on all areas of mutual interest.
  • Bilawal Bhutto will visit Mashhad on June 15, 2022.
  • The two sides will review all facets of bilateral relations, including economic ties, electricity supply from Iran, etc.

TEHRAN: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Tuesday arrived in Tehran on a two-day official visit at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart Dr Amir Abdollahian.

During the visit, the foreign minister will hold a detailed exchange of views with his Iranian counterpart on all areas of mutual interest. He will also call on the president of Iran and meet other dignitaries. Bilawal Bhutto will visit Mashhad on June 15, 2022.

According to the curtain-raiser released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the delegation-level talks, the two sides will review all facets of bilateral relations, including trade and economic ties, electricity supply from Iran, border sustenance markets, and road and rail connectivity, and facilitation of Zaireen.

“They will also review the regional security situation, with particular focus on developments in Afghanistan and South Asia as well as combating Islamophobia,” the statement read.

The ministry mentioned that the foreign minister’s visit to Iran is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries. The last meeting between the two foreign ministers was held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos on May 26, 2022.

“Pakistan and Iran enjoy close cooperative ties, based on shared geography, cultural affinities, and historic people-to-people linkages. These fraternal relations have been further strengthened through frequent high-level exchanges. The two countries are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2022,” the ministry noted.

