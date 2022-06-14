 
world
Tuesday Jun 14 2022
By
Web Desk

More than a hundred injured in Iran after chemical factory explosion

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 14, 2022

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 7, 2015.
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 7, 2015.

TEHRAN: A chemical blast at a factory in Iran has left more than a hundred people injured, Arab News reported, quoting the country's state TV.

A leak from an ammonium tank reportedly caused the explosion on Monday evening in the city of Firouzabad, which is 770km away from the capital city Tehran.

Firemen timely managed to bring the fire under control. Most of the victims were factory workers.

The chief of the provincial health department reported that out of the 133 wounded people that were admitted to the hospital, 114 had been treated.

A nearby road that was closed after the explosion was opened today.

Sanctions on the country have meant losing access to multiple original spare parts and equipment leading to frequent technical failures in industries, according to Arab News.

Over the past few years, military and nuclear sites in Iran have also been a target of attacks.

More From World:

'How to murder your husband' writer jailed for life over spouse killing

'How to murder your husband' writer jailed for life over spouse killing
Families of overdose victims in US demand action from social media platforms

Families of overdose victims in US demand action from social media platforms
Indian troops kill two more in Srinagar

Indian troops kill two more in Srinagar
India should 'properly resolve' situation following BJP leaders’ blasphemous remarks: China

India should 'properly resolve' situation following BJP leaders’ blasphemous remarks: China
No way out for Ukrainians in embattled city as Russian forces destroy last bridge

No way out for Ukrainians in embattled city as Russian forces destroy last bridge
Saudi Arabia adopts online registration for Hajj to combat scams

Saudi Arabia adopts online registration for Hajj to combat scams
Seventy Afghan couples marry in Kabul mass wedding

Seventy Afghan couples marry in Kabul mass wedding
Israel's government closer to collapse after lawmaker quits

Israel's government closer to collapse after lawmaker quits
Canada PM Trudeau tests positive for COVID after Americas summit

Canada PM Trudeau tests positive for COVID after Americas summit
Watch: Female Muslim activist's house illegally demolished amid protests in India

Watch: Female Muslim activist's house illegally demolished amid protests in India
Teenager kills himself for being mocked by cousins over losing PUBG game

Teenager kills himself for being mocked by cousins over losing PUBG game
In a first, Canada considers printing warning messages on separate cigarettes

In a first, Canada considers printing warning messages on separate cigarettes

Latest

view all