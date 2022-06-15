 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Jared Leto opens up about relationship with 'fraud' Elizabeth Holmes

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 15, 2022

Jared Leto opens up about relationship with fraud Elizabeth Holmes
Jared Leto opens up about relationship with 'fraud' Elizabeth Holmes

Jared Leto has recently recollected his “friendship days” with Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes before she was convicted of fraud in January on four counts of defrauding investors.

While speaking to Amanda Seyfried who depicted the character of Theranos founder in The Dropout, Jared recalled the first meeting with Elizabeth when he presented her with Glamour’s Woman of the Year Award in 2015.

"I had heard her speak, before that, on stage. She was incredibly smart, and I met her after that. I liked her a lot,” the actor told Amanda for Variety’s Actors on Actors series.

He went on to add, “She was really sweet, really kind, and no indication that things weren't great in her life and at the company. And then I gave her an award.”

Jared Leto opens up about relationship with fraud Elizabeth Holmes

The Suicide Squad star noted that his experience with Elizabeth “served as a proof to human complexity”.

“We stayed in touch after that and talked a few times. But my experience with her was always quite nice and lovely,” he said.

For the unversed, Jared and Letters to Juliet actress are paired to play “scandalous real-world business icons” for the Hulu’s miniseries.

Jared, who is essaying WeWork founder Adam Neumann in WeCrashed series, remarked, “I think what's interesting about bringing a character to life is that not everyone is one thing.”

More From Entertainment:

Sarah Ferguson hints at remarrying ex lover Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson hints at remarrying ex lover Prince Andrew
British author fumed for branding 'unattractive' Meghan Markle 'strange' and 'sick'

British author fumed for branding 'unattractive' Meghan Markle 'strange' and 'sick'
Amber Heard slip of tongue caught on camera: 'Depp lawyers distracted jury better'

Amber Heard slip of tongue caught on camera: 'Depp lawyers distracted jury better'
Justin Bieber offers rare update on facial paralysis scare

Justin Bieber offers rare update on facial paralysis scare
Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on 'really abusive, dysfunctional relationship': 'Go away!'

Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on 'really abusive, dysfunctional relationship': 'Go away!'
Amber Heard 'wishes' she felt 'confident' on verdict day: 'No fair representation'

Amber Heard 'wishes' she felt 'confident' on verdict day: 'No fair representation'
Amber Heard a laughing stock after Johnny Depp 'scissor fingers' remark: Viral Video

Amber Heard a laughing stock after Johnny Depp 'scissor fingers' remark: Viral Video
Matthew Perry finishes memoir featuring ‘ugly’ details of what happened on ‘Friends’ set

Matthew Perry finishes memoir featuring ‘ugly’ details of what happened on ‘Friends’ set
Piers Morgan takes another swipe at Amber Heard, Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan takes another swipe at Amber Heard, Meghan Markle
Prince Andrew makes royals 'sick and tired', asked to 'fade into the background'

Prince Andrew makes royals 'sick and tired', asked to 'fade into the background'
Britney Spears hires new security team after ex attempted to crash wedding

Britney Spears hires new security team after ex attempted to crash wedding
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez not replacing Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez not replacing Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’

Latest

view all