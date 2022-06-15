Jared Leto opens up about relationship with 'fraud' Elizabeth Holmes

Jared Leto has recently recollected his “friendship days” with Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes before she was convicted of fraud in January on four counts of defrauding investors.

While speaking to Amanda Seyfried who depicted the character of Theranos founder in The Dropout, Jared recalled the first meeting with Elizabeth when he presented her with Glamour’s Woman of the Year Award in 2015.

"I had heard her speak, before that, on stage. She was incredibly smart, and I met her after that. I liked her a lot,” the actor told Amanda for Variety’s Actors on Actors series.

He went on to add, “She was really sweet, really kind, and no indication that things weren't great in her life and at the company. And then I gave her an award.”

The Suicide Squad star noted that his experience with Elizabeth “served as a proof to human complexity”.

“We stayed in touch after that and talked a few times. But my experience with her was always quite nice and lovely,” he said.

For the unversed, Jared and Letters to Juliet actress are paired to play “scandalous real-world business icons” for the Hulu’s miniseries.

Jared, who is essaying WeWork founder Adam Neumann in WeCrashed series, remarked, “I think what's interesting about bringing a character to life is that not everyone is one thing.”