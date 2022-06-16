 
world
Thursday Jun 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Hajj 2022: Saudi Arabia reopens Masjid Al Kheyf for pilgrims after two years

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 16, 2022

Masjid Al Kheyf. — Saudi Press Agency
Masjid Al Kheyf. — Saudi Press Agency

MECCA: As the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia starts receiving Hajj pilgrims from across the globe, Masjid Al Kheyf has been reopened for them to pray after a two-year long closure.

The mosque remained closed for two years under COVID-19 related restrictions.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Islamic Affairs has completed preparations to host the pilgrims at Al Kheyf.

"After closure of two years due to pandemic, the ministry of Islamic affairs completes the preparations to receive hujjaj in Masjid Al Kheyf, Mina," read a statement issued on the official Twitter handle for the publication of news related to the two holy mosques in Saudi Arabia.

According to the ministry, the pilgrims will have the opportunity to pray on 8th, 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th Zil Hajj, the holy month of Hajj. 

Al Khyef is located in the heart of Mina, a holy site in Makkah. It is one of great importance during Hajj as it is also known as the Mosque of Prophets because numerous prophets are said to have prayed at this mosque, including Prophet Musa (AS).

Every year, millions of Muslims perform Hajj, one of the basic pillars of Islam, in the holy city of Makkah. This year, Hajj is expected to begin on the evening of Thursday, July 7 and end on the evening of Tuesday, 12 July.

More From World:

Fauci, face of US battle against COVID-19, tests positive

Fauci, face of US battle against COVID-19, tests positive
US Fed announces biggest interest rate hike since 1994

US Fed announces biggest interest rate hike since 1994
Russia says West, unlike China, 'shoot themselves in the head' over Ukraine

Russia says West, unlike China, 'shoot themselves in the head' over Ukraine
Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir kill fighters suspected of targeted killing

Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir kill fighters suspected of targeted killing
Hajj 2022: Saudi authorities to strictly enforce ‘mahram law’

Hajj 2022: Saudi authorities to strictly enforce ‘mahram law’
NBP wins terror financing case in New York court: sources

NBP wins terror financing case in New York court: sources
Amnesty urges India to stop 'vicious' Muslim protest crackdown

Amnesty urges India to stop 'vicious' Muslim protest crackdown
Showing your stress to people could actually be good: study

Showing your stress to people could actually be good: study
Turkey is a 'safe country', Ankara says after Israeli warnings

Turkey is a 'safe country', Ankara says after Israeli warnings
Rescue operation for 10-year-old Indian boy trapped in well for four days

Rescue operation for 10-year-old Indian boy trapped in well for four days
Polluted air cuts global life expectancy by two years

Polluted air cuts global life expectancy by two years
Joe Biden to visit Middle East, meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Joe Biden to visit Middle East, meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Latest

view all