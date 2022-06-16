Meghan Markle, Prince Harry royal titles ‘in royal cross hairs’: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly come under the crosshairs of many senior royals who are considering a complete revocation of titles.

Royal commentator Neil Sean offered this insight to royal fans on his YouTube channel.

He was quoted saying, “Senior members of the British monarchy are looking and talking openly about the removal of their titles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

“This is really stemmed around the fact that Harry and Meghan seemingly don't want to take part in anything or have any part in British royal life.”

“As Harry famously said he's now not trapped, he's free while his father and Prince William are. This has taken an active discussion and it will be done in the usual way.”

“I think it will be an open discussion with them as to what they plan to do and why their titles remain important to them.”