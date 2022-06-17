 
entertainment
Friday Jun 17 2022
Rachel Bilson in romantic relationship with Bill Haider?

Rachel Bilson has recently spilled the beans about her past romantic relationship with Bill Haider in a recent podcast interview.

According to E! News, the Jumper star met the 44-year-old on the sets of 2013 movie The To Do List

The actress confirmed about her brief affair with Aubrey Plaza on her podcast Broad Ideas.

“Are you serious,” asked the Park and Recreation actress, while she also confessed, “I don’t know anything”.

Rachel continued, “We dated and I even went with him to the (expletive) Golden Globes.”

Reportedly, a source close to the ex-couple told outlet that they ended their relationship in July 2020 weeks after the appearance at the award show.

Adding to this, the source further said that Rachel remained “utterly devastated” for quite some post split.

While The O.C star did not speak much with Aubrey, she disclosed details with Mandy Moore about her “ really hard breakup during the pandemic".

“I could not leave my house, you know what I mean? I had nothing else to do but sit in it, and deal with it and feel it. It was probably the hardest thing I've ever done⁠, harder than childbirth,” she shared.

However, Rachel mentioned that she finally came over it, adding, “If you actually face it, you can come out of it and be like, ‘OK, I did that and I'm ready for the next thing’”.

Meanwhile, the portal reported that Bill is secretly dating her Noelle co-star Anna Kendrick.

