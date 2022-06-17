 
world
Friday Jun 17 2022
By
PRPress Release

Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in Jenin

By
PRPress Release

Friday Jun 17, 2022

Mourners attend the funeral of Youssef Salah, one of the three Palestinian gunmen who were killed by Israeli troops during a fire fight in a raid in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank June 17, 2022. — Reuters/File
Mourners attend the funeral of Youssef Salah, one of the three Palestinian gunmen who were killed by Israeli troops during a fire fight in a raid in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank June 17, 2022. — Reuters/File

  • Israel claims killing of three Palestinians to be "foiling of an attack". 
  • Palestine says it is a bid to hamstring next month's visit by US president.

JENIN, WEST BANK: Israeli troops killed three Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Friday in what the Palestinian leadership cast as a bid to hamstring next month's visit by US President Joe Biden but the Israeli authorities painted as the "foiling of an attack".

The incident was the latest violence in Jenin, which has seen stepped-up military raids in recent weeks.

The military said troops operating in two parts of the town to confiscate weapons overnight "came under fire, including from a car, and shot back".

A local group claimed the dead gunmen as its own, saying in a statement they had been "martyred while carrying out their holy duty in confronting occupation forces who raided Jenin".

Hamas said one of the gunmen was its member.

Much of the Jenin population is descended from refugees from the 1948 war of Israel's foundation. The town is plagued by poverty and weak governance.

During Biden's July 13-16 visit he will meet Israeli and Palestinian leaders "to reiterate his strong support for a two-state solution, with equal measures of security, freedom, and opportunity for the Palestinian people," the White House said.

Talks on Palestinian statehood collapsed in 2014 and show no sign of revival. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett rejects sovereignty for the Palestinians, offering economic cooperation instead.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' office accused Israel of an "assassination" of the gunmen that could spark escalation.

Israel's action "comes ahead of US President Joe Biden's visit to the region, in an attempt to avoid any political commitment,” Abbas' office said in a statement.

More From World:

UK approves US's repatriation request of WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange

UK approves US's repatriation request of WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange
Indian trains set ablaze in protests against military hiring changes

Indian trains set ablaze in protests against military hiring changes
Hyundai producing small electric cars for India

Hyundai producing small electric cars for India
US condemns blasphemous remarks by BJP members against Prophet (PBUH)

US condemns blasphemous remarks by BJP members against Prophet (PBUH)
Afghan anchor forced to sell food on street after Taliban takeover

Afghan anchor forced to sell food on street after Taliban takeover
Ferrari says 80% of its models will be electric or hybrid by 2030

Ferrari says 80% of its models will be electric or hybrid by 2030
Watch: Man gets high-five from bear while crossing road

Watch: Man gets high-five from bear while crossing road
Sri Lanka left with fuel stocks for around five days: minister

Sri Lanka left with fuel stocks for around five days: minister
EU leaders visit Ukraine in show of support after criticism

EU leaders visit Ukraine in show of support after criticism
Groom attacks bride during wedding, gets charged with hooliganism

Groom attacks bride during wedding, gets charged with hooliganism
Women not wearing hijab 'trying to look like animals', say Taliban posters

Women not wearing hijab 'trying to look like animals', say Taliban posters
Fresh protest in Bangladesh over Indian politician's remarks against Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)

Fresh protest in Bangladesh over Indian politician's remarks against Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)

Latest

view all