Saturday Jun 18, 2022
Salman Ashraf

Two labourers killed, several injured in Harnai firing incident

Saturday Jun 18, 2022

A police van is patrolling in the area of Quetta. Photo — Geo News/File
  • According to the sources around 100 labourers were present in a camp.
  • Chief Minister Baluchistan Abdul Qudus Bazenjo condemns the firing incident. 
  • CM Bazenju directs the authorities to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.

QUETTA: At least two labourers were killed and several others injured on Saturday when unknown gunmen opened fire at a labour camp in Harnai district of Baluchistan, Geo News reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, the unknown assailants opened fire at the labour camp where around 100 labourers were present and set the tents and machinery on fire.

After being informed, the security forces cordoned off the area and started a search operation to arrest the assailants.

As per Levies sources, the injured labourers have been shifted to the nearby Hospital.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Baluchistan Abdul Qudus Bazenjo condemned the firing incident and sought a report from the concerned authorities. 

He has also directed the authorities concerned to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.

In a statement, CM Bazenju said the terrorists' evil designs would not succeed.

