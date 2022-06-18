Amber Heard earned 'large sum' from interview, given questions 'in advance'

Amber Heard 'dangerous' traits are cut open in a brutal article.

The actress, who was interviewed by Savannah Guthrie on Today Show, is reportedly paid a whopping amount for the first tell-all after losing defamation trial against Johnny Depp.

"Amber Heard has given her first sit-down interview since losing the defamation trial brought against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp," writes Jan Moir for Daily Mail.

"It has been suggested that Miss Heard was paid a large sum for the interview and was provided with some questions in advance — but, despite these advantages, she still fails to elicit the sympathy and support she clearly craves.

"Excerpts from the NBC interview, which will be broadcast in full in America tonight, finds the 36-year-old actress in an unrepentant mood, complaining that the trial was unjust and that the jury were dazzled by Depp’s fame," the writer added on Thursday.



"‘You cannot look me in the eye and tell me that my trial was fair,’ she says.

"Actually, Amber, I could. I really could. In court and in this interview she comes across as a dangerous narcissist who thinks that everyone is wrong and only she is right," noted Ms Moir.

