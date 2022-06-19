 
sports
Sunday Jun 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Norwegian climber in Pakistan to summit K2, Nanga Parbat

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 19, 2022

Kristin Harila with a companion poses for a picture on the peak of a snow-covered mountain. — AFP/File
Kristin Harila with a companion poses for a picture on the peak of a snow-covered mountain. — AFP/File

GILGIT: Norwegian female climber Kristin Harila is all set to summit K2 and Nanga Parbat, in her attempt to scale five 8,000-metre peaks in Pakistan in two months.

The mountaineer arrived in Pakistan as part of her quest to beat the time record to summit the globe's 14 highest peaks in six months, Dawn reported.

Harila has already climbed six mountains over 8,000 metres (26,250 feet) high, including Everest, in the last two months.

The 36-year-old hopes to match or surpass Nepali adventurer Nirmal Purja and his ground-breaking 2019 record of six months and six days — an achievement that smashed the previous record and was profiled in a popular Netflix documentary — to change how the mountaineering world views women athletes.

"In history and until now, it has been the strong macho men going out climbing mountains," Harila told AFP earlier.

"When I talk to people that are not in this sport, they believe that men are more capable than women... If we are going to change, we need to get attention and show that women are just as capable."

Male climbers and guides far outnumber women in the top tier of the sport, with only a handful of women mountaineers getting attention and sponsorships for their expeditions.

Out of nearly a thousand climbers who visited Nepal’s famed Himalayan peaks this year, only around a fifth were women, according to Nepali government data.

Harila's first notable climb was on Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro in 2015, but she made headlines last year for becoming the fastest woman to travel between the summits of Everest and Mount Lhotse in Nepal.

She accomplished that feat in 12 hours, but broke her own record this year, knocking four hours off her time.

But neither record was enough to convince major sponsors to back her current endeavour.

Additional input from AFP

More From Sports:

WATCH: Young cricketer with disabilities Munib appeals to Babar, Dahani, Afridi for help

WATCH: Young cricketer with disabilities Munib appeals to Babar, Dahani, Afridi for help
Mohammad Rizwan makes brilliant comeback in T20 Vitality Blast

Mohammad Rizwan makes brilliant comeback in T20 Vitality Blast
England set new record for highest ODI total

England set new record for highest ODI total
New York, Los Angeles among 16 host cities for 2026 World Cup

New York, Los Angeles among 16 host cities for 2026 World Cup
Mohammad Amir signs for English county Gloucestershire

Mohammad Amir signs for English county Gloucestershire
Sania Mirza in fumes after ‘gang’ of women beats girl

Sania Mirza in fumes after ‘gang’ of women beats girl
Uncertainty looms over Pakistan's participation in World Games 2022

Uncertainty looms over Pakistan's participation in World Games 2022
Fact-check: Cricketer Moeen Ali did not tweet about 'boycotting India'

Fact-check: Cricketer Moeen Ali did not tweet about 'boycotting India'

Yorkshire charged by ECB following Azeem Rafiq cricket racism row

Yorkshire charged by ECB following Azeem Rafiq cricket racism row
ICC's ODI batters picks: Imamul Haq snatches No 2 ranking from Kohli

ICC's ODI batters picks: Imamul Haq snatches No 2 ranking from Kohli
Mickey Arthur strikes back at Umar Akmal

Mickey Arthur strikes back at Umar Akmal
Moeen Ali ready to make comeback for Pakistan tour

Moeen Ali ready to make comeback for Pakistan tour

Latest

view all