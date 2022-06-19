 
Sci-Tech
Sunday Jun 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Can you hide your WhatsApp profile picture from specific contacts?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 19, 2022

A 3D printed Whatsapp logo and keyboard buttons are placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 21, 2021. — Reuters/File
A 3D printed Whatsapp logo and keyboard buttons are placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 21, 2021. — Reuters/File

Popular messaging application WhatsApp has finally rolled out a new feature for privacy control settings to protect the privacy of its users.

Under the new feature update, WhatsApp users can now chose among contacts who can view their profile picture, about section and even their last seen status.

The company has created some options giving more control to the users to adjust privacy settings.

Related items

As you can see in the screenshot below, users have a new option of 'My contacts except' under the privacy settings for a profile picture.

Can you hide your WhatsApp profile picture from specific contacts?

Earlier, there were only three options, i.e Everyone, My contacts and Nobody under the "Who can see my profile picture" setting.

The same changes have been made to the settings for Last seen, About and Status.

The feature was initially introduced only for limited users at the start of 2021, but it has now rolled out to the Android and iOS versions of the application.

More From Sci-Tech:

Internet Explorer gravestone goes viral

Internet Explorer gravestone goes viral
US lawmakers urge Google to fix abortion searches that steer women to 'fake clinics'

US lawmakers urge Google to fix abortion searches that steer women to 'fake clinics'
Which feature has WhatsApp released for businesses?

Which feature has WhatsApp released for businesses?

Bitcoin drops below $20,000 to lowest since December 2020

Bitcoin drops below $20,000 to lowest since December 2020
Elon Musk asks followers if TikTok is 'destroying civilisation'

Elon Musk asks followers if TikTok is 'destroying civilisation'

‘Overreaching activism’: SpaceX employees punished for criticising Elon Musk

‘Overreaching activism’: SpaceX employees punished for criticising Elon Musk
Elon Musk sued for $258 billion over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme

Elon Musk sued for $258 billion over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme
Tesla cuts job openings since Elon Musk's economic warning

Tesla cuts job openings since Elon Musk's economic warning
It’s (not) alive! Google row exposes AI troubles

It’s (not) alive! Google row exposes AI troubles
Internet Explorer bidding farewell for good on June 15

Internet Explorer bidding farewell for good on June 15
WhatsApp Web has a new feature for photos, videos

WhatsApp Web has a new feature for photos, videos
Is Elon Musk finally ready to buy Twitter?

Is Elon Musk finally ready to buy Twitter?

Latest

view all