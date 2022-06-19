Can you hide your WhatsApp profile picture from specific contacts?

A 3D printed Whatsapp logo and keyboard buttons are placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 21, 2021. — Reuters/File

Popular messaging application WhatsApp has finally rolled out a new feature for privacy control settings to protect the privacy of its users.



Under the new feature update, WhatsApp users can now chose among contacts who can view their profile picture, about section and even their last seen status.

The company has created some options giving more control to the users to adjust privacy settings.

As you can see in the screenshot below, users have a new option of 'My contacts except' under the privacy settings for a profile picture.



Earlier, there were only three options, i.e Everyone, My contacts and Nobody under the "Who can see my profile picture" setting.

The same changes have been made to the settings for Last seen, About and Status.

The feature was initially introduced only for limited users at the start of 2021, but it has now rolled out to the Android and iOS versions of the application.