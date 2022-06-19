Dakota Johnson opens up on joining Marvel universe: 'I'm so excited'

Dakota Johnson is all geared up to put her stunning acting on display as the actor can't wait to get into the avatar of Madame Web.

During her conversation with Entertainment Tonight, The Lost Daughter actor talked about her upcoming film of the Marvel universe.

"I can tell you pretty much nothing that isn't already on the internet," she said.

"It's pretty cool to be in the Marvel world, especially with a character that's not so known."

"There's a lot of space for us to make her very cool, and I'm so excited," she added.

"It's always been a dream of mine to do some kind of massive action movie," Johnson shared.

"I always wanted to do, like, a female Indiana Jones... There's something about those movies that you're like, 'Wow, a real human being can do that!'"