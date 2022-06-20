 
Kim Kardashian sends temperatures soaring as she shares new sizzling pics with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian has shared her new steamy swimsuit snaps taken by her beau Pete Davidson during their love-filled getaway at Brando Island. 

The 41-year-old reality star shared more snaps from her vacation in Tahiti to her Instagram account on Monday morning.

Pete Davidson's lovebird put on her fit physique on display in her silver and black Body Glove bikini near a palm tree on the white sand beach.

Kim Kardashian sends temperatures soaring as she shares new sizzling pics with Pete Davidson

 Kim Kardashian also revealed that her new boyfriend, 28, was the person behind the camera taking her photos. Kaye West's ex also noted that she approved of his photography skills.

