Tuesday Jun 21 2022
Prince Charles sends love to Prince William on his 40th birthday
Heir to British throne Prince Charles has extended love and sweet wishes to his eldest son Prince William on his 40th birthday.

The Clarence House shared a sweet collection of adorable throwback photos of Prince William with his dad along with a sweet birthday tribute.

“Wishing The Duke of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday!,” the post by Prince Charles reads.

Earlier, Queen Elizabeth also wished her grandson on the special day.

“Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge!,” the monarch, 96 said.

Prince William Arthur Philip Louis is the elder son of the Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales.

He was born on 21 June 1982, at St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London. 

