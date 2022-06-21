 
world
AFP

Russia has captured Donbas frontline village Toshkivka: Ukraine

Service members of pro-Russian troops are seen atop of armoured vehicles during Ukraine-Russia conflict outside Donetsk, Ukraine May 13, 2022.—Reuters
Service members of pro-Russian troops are seen atop of armoured vehicles during Ukraine-Russia conflict outside Donetsk, Ukraine May 13, 2022.—Reuters 

KYIV: Russian forces pushed deeper into Donbas Tuesday with Ukraine announcing the capture of the frontline village of Toshkivka near the twin cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, the site of fierce weeks-long fighting.

"As of today, according to our information, Toshkivka is controlled entirely by the Russians," Roman Vlasenko, the head of the Severodonetsk district told Ukrainian television, adding that the battle for Donbas is "now in full swing".

Toshkivka, with a pre-war population of around 5,000 people, is approximately 25 kilometres (15 miles) south of Severodonetsk, where Russian troops and have been battling for weeks against Kyiv´s army.

"The entirety of the Lugansk region is now the epicentre of fighting between Ukraine and the Russian army," he said.

