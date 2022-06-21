Johnny Depp wants to hug his kids Lili Rose and Jack after winning Defamation suit against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp, who's enjoying his life again after winning defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, has suffered a lot from her allegations in the past.

The Pirates of The Caribbean star shares two children, Lily Rose-Depp, 23, and Jack Depp, 20, with ex-wife Vanessa Paradis, and they both choose to keep to themselves on the issue.

Johnny, 59, has maintained a strong relationship with his two kids. The Hollywood star commented at the start of the trial that his express purpose for the trial was clearing the air for the sake of his kids.

Johnny Depp has won the trial as the jury declared Heard defamer after testimony of six weeks. But, the actor is still to rejoice moments with his kids who remained mum on the issue and did not even share Father's Day tribute to him.

Lily has in the past spoken in support of her father, sharing a since-deleted Instagram post back in 2016 as news of abuse allegations first broke.

"My dad is the sweetest, most loving person I know, he's been nothing but a wonderful father to my little brother and I, and everyone who knows him would say the same."

Jack was young when the case first arose, Johnny has frequently gushed about his son's talents and how much he adores being his father. "My boy Jack, has always been a very talented draftsman," he told the Inquirer in 2014. "He draws really super well. He also plays music very well. He's got a good feel for that. Aside from school plays and things, he hasn't shown any desire to become an actor. Whew."

However, Johnny Depp's real bliss belongs to his children as he wants to hug them and enjoy some quality time with his loved ones who stayed away from him during the trial.