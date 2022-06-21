 
world
No place for burkinis in Grenoble's public pools, rules top French court

Tuesday Jun 21, 2022

A woman wearing a burkini walks in the water on August 27, 2016 on a beach in Marseille, France. — Reuters
  • Top court overrules full-body swimwear in the city of Grenoble.
  • "A victory for our 'separatism' law," French interior minister says.
  • Body-covering swimwear is often worn by Muslim women.

PARIS: Full-body swimwear including the Burkini should not be worn in public pools in the city of Grenoble, France's top administrative court ruled on Tuesday, upholding an earlier order by a lower court.

"The new rules of procedure for the municipal swimming pools of Grenoble affect (...) the proper functioning of the public service, and undermines the equal treatment of users so that the neutrality of public service is compromised," the Conseil d'Etat said in a statement.

Body-covering swimwear — which leaves only the face, hands and feet exposed — is often worn by Muslim women who wish to preserve their modesty in accordance with their beliefs.

Grenoble's city council had voted in favour of allowing the use of burkinis on May 16, sparking howls of protest from conservative and far-right politicians.

The city's move was challenged by the government and a lower administrative court suspended the measure. Grenoble responded by taking its legal fight to the Conseil d'Etat. 

After the Conseil d'Etat's ruling, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Grenoble'sact had been "definitively overruled".

"A victory for our 'separatism' law, for secularism and above all for the Republic," Darmanin said.

