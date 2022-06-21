Kim Kardashian reveals what she did to fit into Marilyn Monroe‘s dress

Pete Davidson's lovebird Kim Kardashian has no regrets when it comes to the intense weight-loss plan she followed to fit into Marilyn Monroe‘s iconic dress for Met Gala.

In an interview with Today, which aired on Tuesday, the 41-year-old, who lost 16 pounds to fit into the iconic frock in May, has since lost five more pounds, bringing her total weight loss to 21 pounds.



The mum-of-four asserted that she’s not trying to lose “any more weight,” she said the transformation has been an eye-opening experience for her.

“It taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health,” she continued. “Since then, afterward, I continued to eat really healthy. I’m down 21 pounds now. I’m not trying to lose any more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar, a lot of junk food I was eating … I just completely changed my lifestyle.”

When asked about the backlash she received after revealing she lost 16 pounds to be able to wear the historic Bob Mackie design, Kardashian said, “I looked at it like a role, and I really wanted to wear this dress. It was really important to me.”

During the interview, Kanye West's ex Kim claimed she did not ruin the iconic frock.

