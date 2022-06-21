 
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Supreme Court fixes hearing for Dua Zehra case on Thursday

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 21, 2022

Mehdi Kazmi (L) and Dua Zahra. — PPI/Screengrab of YouTube interview
Mehdi Kazmi (L) and Dua Zahra. — PPI/Screengrab of YouTube interview
  • Dua's father had approached top court to challenge decision of SHC.
  • A three-member bench of the apex court will be hearing case. 
  • SHC on June 8 allowed teenager to decide her own fate.

KARACHI: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday fixed the date for the hearing of a petition filed against the decision of the Sindh High Court which had allowed 14-year-old Dua Zehra to decide her own fate.

A three-member bench of the apex court will be hearing the case this Thursday on Dua’s father’s petition.

Dua had made headlines across the country after she had mysteriously disappeared from Karachi in April but later declared that she had run away from her home to marry 21-year-old Zaheer Ahmed.

Related items

Following the incident, her father — Mehdi Kazmi — had tried recovering his daughter, saying that since she was underage, her marriage was illegal according to Sindh laws.

However, the SHC — on June 8 — had issued a verdict in favour of Dua, allowing her to decide if she wants to go with her parents or her husband.

"In light of all the evidence, this is not a case of kidnapping," said the three-page written order by Justice Junaid Ghaffar.

Unsatisfied with the court's ruling, Kazmi submitted a petition to the top court in which he pleaded for an immediate hearing of the case and called the SHC's decision faulty.

The petition also stated: "The medical records revealed Dua's age to be 17. According to National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and academic documents, she is 14 years old."

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz Sharif can be arrested if he doesn’t secure transit bail: law minister

Nawaz Sharif can be arrested if he doesn’t secure transit bail: law minister
Bhit Shah: Sindh CM's sister, 3 others injured in car-truck collision

Bhit Shah: Sindh CM's sister, 3 others injured in car-truck collision

Imran Khan calls for throwing rulers in jail for ‘shamelessly’ passing NAB law

Imran Khan calls for throwing rulers in jail for ‘shamelessly’ passing NAB law
Ishaq Dar is guiding government in managing economic crisis: Rana Sanaullah

Ishaq Dar is guiding government in managing economic crisis: Rana Sanaullah
Congo virus: NIH issues advisory ahead of Eid-ul-Adha

Congo virus: NIH issues advisory ahead of Eid-ul-Adha
Pakistani man arrested in 1995 Blackwood market murder

Pakistani man arrested in 1995 Blackwood market murder
Govt ready to make more 'difficult' decisions if needed: PM Shehbaz

Govt ready to make more 'difficult' decisions if needed: PM Shehbaz
On her 69th birth anniversary: Remembering Benazir Bhutto

On her 69th birth anniversary: Remembering Benazir Bhutto
Karachi court issues notice to FIA in case against Dania Malik

Karachi court issues notice to FIA in case against Dania Malik
Mohammad Hanif withdraws from conference after Palestinian journalist disinvited

Mohammad Hanif withdraws from conference after Palestinian journalist disinvited
Peshawar: The oldest living city of South Asia

Peshawar: The oldest living city of South Asia
Climate change minister warns of urban flooding in Karachi, Lahore

Climate change minister warns of urban flooding in Karachi, Lahore

Latest

view all