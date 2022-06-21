 
'Made of glass': 12-year-old boy breaks over 100 bones due to osteoporosis

Rohit suffers from osteoporosis, more commonly known as brittle bone disease. Has broken 100 bones. — Jam Press/Rare Shot News via The Daily Mail.
A 12-year-old boy in India’s Uttar Pradesh province is described as “made of glass” because of his extremely brittle bones, which break at the slightest touch. 

According to The New York Post,  the boy, Rohit, suffers from osteoporosis, also known as the “brittle bone disease”.

As explained by Mayo Clinic, osteoporosis is a rare disease in which bones break down more rapidly than they rebuild, which makes them so delicate that minor falls can cause them to break.

However, Rohit’s condition is so severe that he is unable to go to school or play with other children. Instead, he relies on his sister to teach him how to read and his mother to help him move.

Due to his condition, the boy has broken over 100 bones in his lifetime, is in constant pain for most of the day and his growth is stunted to 1 foot and 4 inches.

Regardless of his fragile condition, Rohit says he wants to achieve his dream of becoming a singer.

Osteoporosis is considered incurable. However, people can avoid the risks of becoming prone to brittle bone disease by taking adequate supplements of calcium, which supports bone growth, according to Healthline.

