 
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Pakistan strongly condemns extrajudicial killing of four Kashmiri youth by Indian forces

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 22, 2022

Security guards stand outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad. — AFP/File
Security guards stand outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad. — AFP/File

  • Foreign Office says since 5 August, 2019, more than 636 Kashmiris have embraced martyrdom.
  • FO once again reiterates its stance on Kashmir regarding call for investigation of extra judicial killings.
  • Urges international community to play its role.

Pakistan strongly condemned on Wednesday the extrajudicial killing of four more Kashmiri youth and termed it a result of "continuing state terrorism by Indian occupational forces", a statement from the Foreign Office read.

The statement highlighted that since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, more than 636 Kashmiris have embraced martyrdom in fake encounters and so-called cordon-and-search operations. This year alone, 113 extrajudicial killings of Kashmiris have been recorded.

The FO further stated that the intensified military crackdown and rising numbers of extrajudicial killings in IIOJK were part of the extremist anti-Muslim designs of the Hindutva inspired BJP-RSS combine in India.

“Ironically, Kashmiri youth have been a specific target of the 900,000 strong Indian military occupation force stationed in the IIOJK,” said the FO.

The FO denounced the use of brutal force against Kashmiris and said, “extrajudicial killings, custodial torture and deaths, forced disappearances, incarceration of Kashmiri leadership an youth and other methods of subjugation have failed in the past and will not succeed in the future.”

It also highlighted that through a dossier unveiled last year, Pakistan provided the world "incontrovertible evidence of the gross and systemic oppression and human rights violations by the Indian occupation forces in the IIOJK".

The FO once again reiterated its stance on Kashmir regarding a call for investigation of extrajudicial killings by establishing an Independent Commission of Inquiry as recommended by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in its Kashmir reports of 2018 and 2019.

“Pakistan also urges the international community to hold India responsible for its brazen suppression of innocent Kashmiris and play its due role in ensuring a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” the statement read.

More From Pakistan:

Balochistan budget as per wishes of public, says CM Bizenjo

Balochistan budget as per wishes of public, says CM Bizenjo
6.1-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

6.1-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Major progress in talks with Pakistan over FY23 budget: IMF

Major progress in talks with Pakistan over FY23 budget: IMF
Supreme Court fixes hearing for Dua Zehra case on Thursday

Supreme Court fixes hearing for Dua Zehra case on Thursday
Nawaz Sharif can be arrested if he doesn’t secure transit bail: law minister

Nawaz Sharif can be arrested if he doesn’t secure transit bail: law minister
Bhit Shah: Sindh CM's sister, 3 others injured in car-truck collision

Bhit Shah: Sindh CM's sister, 3 others injured in car-truck collision

Imran Khan calls for throwing rulers in jail for ‘shamelessly’ passing NAB law

Imran Khan calls for throwing rulers in jail for ‘shamelessly’ passing NAB law
Ishaq Dar is guiding government in managing economic crisis: Rana Sanaullah

Ishaq Dar is guiding government in managing economic crisis: Rana Sanaullah
Congo virus: NIH issues advisory ahead of Eid-ul-Adha

Congo virus: NIH issues advisory ahead of Eid-ul-Adha
Pakistani man arrested in 1995 Blackwood market murder

Pakistani man arrested in 1995 Blackwood market murder
Govt ready to make more 'difficult' decisions if needed: PM Shehbaz

Govt ready to make more 'difficult' decisions if needed: PM Shehbaz
On her 69th birth anniversary: Remembering Benazir Bhutto

On her 69th birth anniversary: Remembering Benazir Bhutto

Latest

view all