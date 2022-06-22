First time in history, PCB to give separate contracts for ODI, Test matches

Pakistan cricket team players posing for selfie after winning series against West Indies. Photo— PCB Twitter

For the very first time, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to end its one contract mechanism, after which players will receive separate contracts for One Day International (ODI) and Test matches, Geo News reported.



Those playing all three formats of cricket match will get two contracts and the list includes captain Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq and Hassan Ali.

Keeping the current wave of inflation in view, the salaries of PCB employees, especially lower-level staff, are likely to be increased.

However, the final approval will be given after the governing board's meeting scheduled for Thursday.

According to sources, during the meeting, approval to add more players to the central contract will also be sought.

As per the sources, a 25-30% increase in the retainers of Pakistani players has been recommended.