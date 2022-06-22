 
sports
Wednesday Jun 22 2022
By
Abdul Majid Bhatti

First time in history, PCB to give separate contracts for ODI, Test matches

By
Abdul Majid Bhatti

Wednesday Jun 22, 2022

Pakistan cricket team players posing for selfie after winning series against West Indies. Photo— PCB Twitter
Pakistan cricket team players posing for selfie after winning series against West Indies. Photo— PCB Twitter

  • Those playing all three formats of match will get two contracts.
  • Salaries of PCB employees likely to be increased.
  • 25-30% increase in retainer of players recommended.

For the very first time, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to end its one contract mechanism, after which players will receive separate contracts for One Day International (ODI) and Test matches, Geo News reported.

Those playing all three formats of cricket match will get two contracts and the list includes captain Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq and Hassan Ali.

Keeping the current wave of inflation in view, the salaries of PCB employees, especially lower-level staff, are likely to be increased.

However, the final approval will be given after the governing board's meeting scheduled for Thursday.

According to sources, during the meeting, approval to add more players to the central contract will also be sought.

As per the sources, a 25-30% increase in the retainers of Pakistani players has been recommended. 

More From Sports:

Former cricket captain Zaheer Abbas shifted to ICU in London hospital

Former cricket captain Zaheer Abbas shifted to ICU in London hospital

Pakistan, England T20 series to be played in Karachi, Lahore, and Multan: sources

Pakistan, England T20 series to be played in Karachi, Lahore, and Multan: sources
Shehroze Kashif sets eyes on scaling five more 8-thousanders by end of 2022

Shehroze Kashif sets eyes on scaling five more 8-thousanders by end of 2022
Will not turn down offer of becoming PCB chairman if proposed: Khalid Mahmood

Will not turn down offer of becoming PCB chairman if proposed: Khalid Mahmood
Ramiz Raja announces Rs1m rewards to blind, deaf cricket teams

Ramiz Raja announces Rs1m rewards to blind, deaf cricket teams
WATCH: Wasim Akram reminisces old cricket days, takes a wicket

WATCH: Wasim Akram reminisces old cricket days, takes a wicket

In pictures: Hassan Ali vacations in Northern areas with family

In pictures: Hassan Ali vacations in Northern areas with family
Harbhajan Singh abstains from commenting on upcoming Pak-India T20 World Cup clash

Harbhajan Singh abstains from commenting on upcoming Pak-India T20 World Cup clash
Norwegian climber in Pakistan to summit K2, Nanga Parbat

Norwegian climber in Pakistan to summit K2, Nanga Parbat
WATCH: Young cricketer with disabilities Munib appeals to Babar, Dahani, Afridi for help

WATCH: Young cricketer with disabilities Munib appeals to Babar, Dahani, Afridi for help
Mohammad Rizwan makes brilliant comeback in T20 Vitality Blast

Mohammad Rizwan makes brilliant comeback in T20 Vitality Blast
England set new record for highest ODI total

England set new record for highest ODI total

Latest

view all